Over 250 families evacuate as flood swamps parts of Cebu City

Many streets in Cebu City were flooded due to rainshowers caused by a local thunderstorm on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Courtesy of John Rain Yburan

CEBU CITY - Many streets in Cebu City on Tuesday were flooded, even reaching higher than waist level at some areas, due to rainshowers caused by a local thunderstorm.

Photos of the flooded city circulated in social media Tuesday night after the heavy downpour. Some cars were damaged and were even floating due to the flood.

City disaster management officials said in a Facebook post that all their personnel were deployed to different parts of the city after the flashflood.

Two residents were reported missing, one in Brgy. Kamputhaw and in Brgy. Lahug.

About 257 families were evacuated from Brgy. Pulangbato were evacuated to the nearest elementary school. Local disaster management officials are still accounting for damage.

“We are asking the barangay captains to right away assess the damage in their area, “ CDRRMO head Ramil Ayuman said in vernacular in a Facebook post.

The heavy downpour also affected other parts in Metro Cebu.

In Mandaue City, flood affected the highway going to the Marcelo Fernan Bridge which caused heavy traffic as all vehicles were re-routed to the first Mandaue-Mactan Bridge.

The water subsided at Wednesday midnight before the bridge was passable again, according to Lapu-Lapu City disaster management head Nagiel Bañacia.--Report from Annie Perez