'Ofel' drenches S. Luzon, makes second landfall over Sorsogon

MANILA - Tropical depression Ofel made its second landfall the vicinity of Matnog, Sorsogon on Wednesday morning as it traversed Southern Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 15th storm this year made its initial landfall over Can-avid, Eastern Samar at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, PAGASA said.

Ofel was last estimated 30 kilometers southwest of Juban town, Sorsogon as of 7 a.m., packing maximum winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It will move west-northwestward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon and may pass close or over Masbate, Romblon, and Mindoro provinces, PAGASA said.

From Wednesday to Thursday morning, Ofel will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol region, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro provinces.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and most of Mindanao will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to Ofel and the southwest monsoon.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- Batangas

- southern portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Los Baños, Bay, Magdalena)

- central and southern portions of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Tayabas City, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)

- Occidental Mindoro

- Oriental Mindoro

- Marinduque

- Romblon

- Camarines Norte

- Camarines Sur

- Catanduanes

- Albay

- Sorsogon

- Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

- Northern Samar

- Eastern Samar

- Samar

- Biliran

Ofel is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning and is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, PAGASA said.

