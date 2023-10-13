Abby Binay named member of UN chief's advisory group

Makati City mayor Abby Binay speaks to the audience during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School on August 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Makati Mayor Abby Binay has been included in the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Advisory Group on local and regional governments, the city has said.

As a member of the assembly, Binay will be able to share her knowledge in "multi-level governance to localize and align efforts" in attaining the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the UN said.

"I look forward to the work you will undertake with fellow Advisory Group members to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda," UN Secretary General António Guterres told the mayor in the letter.

Binay said she was deeply honored to be a part of the 20-member advisory group, as she is the only Filipino local chief executive there.

"I pledge to be the voice of cities throughout Southeast Asia, ensuring that our unique and shared challenges and aspirations echo in the corridors of global decision-making, driving meaningful change for a sustainable future for all,” she said.

Former Interior undersecretary Marivel Sacendoncillo is also part of the assembly, according to the Makati government.

The UN advisory group is tasked to work closely for one year and meet with the UN Secretary General for 3 occasions.

Their duties include informing the official on local and regional governments' "dimensions for consideration" in preparation for the UN's The Summit of the Future in 2024 as well as strengthening cooperation with the UN country teams.

"The group’s work will also address modalities and means to enhance institutional mechanisms to strengthen engagement of local and regional governments in intergovernmental processes," the statement read.

"The group is expected to produce a set of recommendations with strategic guidance in the run up to the Summit of the Future in September 2024," it added.

