Over 2 tons of white onions seized in Zamboanga City

Courtesy of Department of Agriculture – IX

Over 2 tons or 2,500 kilos of white onions believed to be illegally transported were intercepted by government agencies in Zamboanga City.

According to the Department of Agriculture Region 9 on Thursday, a cargo van with boxes of onions was found at the Zamboanga City Airport Cargo Terminal and was being prepared to be transported to Manila.

The agency showed photos of the alleged contraband, which were then brought to Sitio San Ramon, Barangay Talisayan, Zamboanga City to be disposed by a shredder and tractor.

The DA-9 said that since the shipment was found to be suspicious, and did not have documents that prove it was transported legally to Zamboanga City, it violated the Plant Quarantine Law.

In recent months, prices of white and red onions rose in the country, months before the holiday season. —Report by Jewel Reyes