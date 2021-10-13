Store owner Sato Laxa and his family wait for customers at their lantern shop along Granada street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on Sept. 29, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Metro Manila's 13 million people will shift to a looser quarantine level starting this weekend, government said on Wednesday, as COVID-19 infections eased.

The capital region will be under Alert Level 3 from Oct. 16 to 31, down from the Alert Level 4 first imposed on Sept. 16, Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said.

Some business groups earlier urged government to downgrade Metro Manila's alert level due to rising vaccination rates and lower cases of COVID-19.

OUTSIDE METRO MANILA

The inter-agency task force also approved the following quarantine classifications for other areas, Roque said.

MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Luzon

Apayao

Kalinga

Batanes

Bulacan

Bataan

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Naga City

Mindanao

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE WITH HEIGHTENED RESTRICTIONS

Luzon

Abra

Baguio City

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

Cagayan

Isabela

City of Santiago

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Quezon

Batangas

Visayas

Bacolod City

Capiz

Lapu-Lapu City

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Mindanao

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Butuan City

Surigao del Sur

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Luzon

Ilocos Norte

Dagupan City

Ifugao

Benguet

Tarlac

Lucena City

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Marinduque

Albay

Camarines Norte

Visayas

Aklan

Antique

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Mandaue City

Siquijor

Tacloban City

Mindanao

Zamboanga Sibugay

Misamis Occidental

Iligan City

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

All other areas shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

"This latest risk-level classification shall take effect beginning October 16, 2021 until October 31, 2021," added Roque.

Fighting one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, the Philippines has tallied some 2.6 million overall infections and at least 39,896 deaths.

At least 23.5 million of the country's 109 million people were fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday.