Manila releases guidelines for cemetery visitors as Undas nears

Thousands of people flock to the Manila North Cemetery on All Saints Day, November 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The local government of Manila has reminded visitors to the Manila North Cemetery and Manila South Cemetery to adhere to the regulations in place during this year's Undas (All Saints' and All Souls' Day) observance.

According to the announcement by the local government, from October 29 to November 2, 2023, the sale of goods by vendors inside the cemeteries will be strictly prohibited.

TINGNAN: Mga paalala ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Maynila sa mga bibisita sa Manila North at South Cemetery ngayong #Undas2023.

Additionally, all types of vehicles will be allowed entry into the Manila North Cemetery until October 25, while entry into the Manila South Cemetery will be allowed only until October 28.

The use and possession of items such as playing cards, bingo, and alcoholic beverages will also be prohibited and confiscated.

The public is advised not to bring flammable materials such as lighters and also refrain from bringing knives or cutters, and videoke or any sound system.

The carrying of firearms is also strictly prohibited.

The main gates of both cemeteries will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 30 to November 3.

The local government also reminds the public that cleaning, painting, and tomb repair will only be allowed until October 25, 2023. Temporary suspension of interment operations will be in effect from October 28 to November 2.