MANILA - De La Salle University on Thursday said it experienced a "cybersecurity incident" which affected the university’s on-premise-hosted applications.

DLSU said the incident, which happened on Monday, October 9, did not affect student records and cloud-hosted applications.

“De La Salle University experienced a cybersecurity incident last October 9, 2023, and the initial findings of its own investigation showed that on-premise-hosted applications have been affected,” it said.

“A number of steps have been taken as preventive measures. These include taking network systems offline to prevent further exposure, restricting the use of DLSU-issued computers and laptops, and requiring the activation of additional security features on the Google workspace accounts,” it added.

DLSU, likewise, said, it has tapped a leading global cybersecurity company to investigate the incident.

“The University is working towards the resolution of the situation and restoration of network systems and will provide updates to the community as they become available,” it added.

Classes in the university’s Manila campus were shifted online starting Wednesday, as maintenance work on computers on campus started.