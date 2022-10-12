Hala Bira 2022, tagumpay na idinaos sa Darwin, Australia

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - Tagumpay na idinaos ang pinakamalaking Filipino party na Hala Bira 2022 sa Darwin Waterfront sa Australia nitong August 27, 2022. Pinangunahan ang event ng Filipino Association of the Northern Territory o FAANT kasama ang iWantTFC at MYX Global bilang official media partners.

Hala Bira 2022 na ginanap sa sa Darwin Waterfront sa Australia noong August 27, 2022

Ayon pa kay Ms. Emcille Wills, Presidente ng FAANT, simula pa December 2021 nabuo ang steering committee ng Hala Bira 2022 na siya ring ika-25 pagdiriwang ng Barrio Fiesta kaya naman talagang pinaghandaan nila ito ng husto. Mahigit isandaang kababayan din ang nagbolutaryong tumulong sa pagsasakatuparan ng event.

“That is why it is bolder, bigger and better this year! But this would not be made possible without the hardworking team that work tirelessly behind the scenes...

The journey has been very challenging for all of us as THIS IS the biggest Filipino party ever held in Darwin. Many of our service providers are underpaid, spent more hours than they have bargained for yet continued and completed the job assigned to them with smiles on their faces for the community,” pahayag ni Ms. Wills.

Mga nagtanghal at nanood sa Hala Bira 2022

Tinatayang mahigit sa walong libo ang dumalo sa event kabilang na ang mga Pilipino at mga dayuhang turista. Hitik ang programa sa kulturang Pilipino kabilang na ang cultural dance segment sa choreography ni Mr. Ian Agton na nagmula pa sa Davao sa Pilipinas.

“The rehearsals were made into a platform for Ian and other Filipino lumads and elders to tell the stories of the different groups of people in the Philippines that we should all continue to honour and protect. Ian made sure that our youth performed with such awareness, pride and humility,” ayon pa sa FAANT.

Dagdag pa ni Ms. Wills, ang Hala Bira ay pagbibigay parangal sa pagkakakilanlan ng mga Pilipino at ng mayamang kultura ng ating lahi.

“Hala Bira is a very special day for all of us. It is special because we get to share and showcase the best of the Filipino community in Darwin to the rest of the Territorians. Our culture, our fiesta traditions, our music, the talents in our local Darwin community that truly deserve to be on this stage tonight. We get to share the true Filipino spirit to you all.

It is special for our senior citizens and the pioneers of the Filipino community because this is proof that their hard work was not wasted, and their legacy continues.

It is special for our youth so that they continue to acknowledge, value and learn about their Filipino heritage. The process of event organising helped hone their leadership skills as we pave the way for them.”

Mainit ding tinanggap ng mga kababayan sa Darwin ang live performance ng nag-iisang Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan.

Ang live performance ni Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan sa Hala Bira 2022

Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan sa Hala Bira 2022

Dumalo rin sa nasabing event si Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega kasama pa ang ibang lokal na opisyal ng gobyerno.

(extreme right) Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega

Lubos ang pasasalamat ng FAANT sa lahat ng kababayang nakiisa sa event:

“I want to thank the families of our committee and our volunteers. I thank you for lending me your mum, dad, and your children. I thank you for your patience, understanding our purpose, and unconditional support...Sana po napasaya namin kayo. Mabuhay po tayong lahat!,” sabi ni Ms. Wills.