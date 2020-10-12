Duterte weekly address moved to Oct. 14

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his remarks following a meeting with the officials of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Oct. 8, 2020. Joining the meeting are Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go. Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will address the nation on Oct. 14 instead of later Monday as initially scheduled, Malacañang said, as the Philippines grappled with Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreak.

Duterte will not be able to deliver his weekly speech because he is meeting his Cabinet for a "very long agenda," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

The meeting will tackle measures to rescue the economy from recession and address problems on mass transportation, Roque said last week.

Duterte set the meeting after Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua briefed him on higher hunger incidence and malnourishment in the country, said the Palace official.

The Philippines has tallied 342,816 coronavirus infections, of which 43,332 were active, as of Monday.