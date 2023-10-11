Man killed in a shooting incident in Binangonan, Rizal

MANILA - A man was shot dead by 4 gunmen, a few blocks away from his home in Barangay Batingan, in Binangonan, Rizal, Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

Police Lieutenant Eduardo Balita, officer-in-charge of the Binangonan Police Station, told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday that the 43-year-old victim was waiting for someone along J.P. Rizal street, when he was killed.

CCTV footage from the area shows that two of the suspects approached him and shot him point blank, before immediately escaping through the help of two other male suspects on board two motorcycles.

He also identified the victim as "Penoy", who was unemployed and was also a resident of the barangay. Penoy's wife says she heard the victim talking to someone on the phone before rushing to go outside of their house.

"May kausap siya sabi niya 'nandito na ako sa bahay' tapos paglabas ko wala na yung daddy nila. Maya maya may tumatawag sa akin. Akala ko naman napapaaway kasi madalas ganyan yan napapaaway sa labas. Pagbaba ko nagtataka ako bakit walang tao sa paligid. Kung away yun eh may aawat tapos nakita ko asawa ko nakahiga," his wife, who asked for her identity to remain private, told ABS-CBN News.

"'Di ko pa alam akala ko baka nga po may pumukpok kaya nakahiga, paglapit ko nakita ko ang daming dugo. Kapit kapit ko buhay pa siya, walang lumalapit sa akin," she added.

She is also calling for swift justice for the death of her husband and has this to say to his assailants: "Sana naman hindi naman ganun yung ginawa nila, alam ko wala kasalanan asawa ko.

"Kung galit sila sa asawa ko, ang dami anak nun, sana hindi nila ginanun marami namang paraan diba, jusko anim yung anak ko hindi ba nila inisip yun wala ba silang anak," she added.

Police are still looking at all possible angles behind the murder, including the possibility of the victim being involved in illegal drugs.

"Hindi pa namin masabi kung saan yung tama, sabi ng amin IOC apat yung tama ng bala. Isa sa anggulo na titingnan namin dito is may kinalaman sa drugs," Balita said.

Police are still conducting follow-up investigation to identify and capture the suspects involved in the crime.