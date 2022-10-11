MANILA - An alleged ranking New People’s Army leader in the Visayas was killed in an encounter between government soldiers and suspected rebels in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, the Philippine military said Tuesday.

According to the Philippine Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion (94IB), a 10-minute firefight took place in Sitio Medel, Barangay Carabalan on Monday, leading to the death of Romeo Nanta, known as alias Juaning and Juanito Magbanua.

The 94th IB said Nanta is the spokesperson of the Komiteng Rehiyon – Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor (KR-NCBS) of the Communist Party of the Philippines – NPA – National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

“Siya ang pinaka-notorious dito na NPA leader (He is the most notorious NPA leader here). He is the brain behind several hostile activities, burning of equipment, extortion activities. Ang dala nito ay intimidation at terror,” 303rd Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

He said Nanta was arrested in 2011 for murder, frustrated murder, robbery, and damage to property charges, but was released on bail.

“Makakaapekto ang pagkamatay niya, given the fact na siya overall ang nag-oorchestrate ng kanilang military works Negros Island-wide," Pasaporte said of Nanta.

(His death will have an effect, because he is the one orchestrating their island-wide activities.)

Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, also believes Nanta’s death will bring a “domino effect on the leadership, operations and plans of the communist group” in Negros island.

“Demoralization within the ranks of the NPA under Nanta’s command is expected,” he said in a statement.

“They are now on the brink of downfall following the surrender and death of their members and leaders in Negros. We will not stop hunting them to fulfill the Negrenses’ desire for a CPP-NPA-free community. Hence, before it will be too late for them, they must lay down their firearms and surrender peacefully,” he added.

HIMAMAYLAN CITY DECLARES STATE OF CALAMITY

On Monday, the Himamaylan City government declared a state of calamity as clashes between the military and rebels, which started on Oct. 6, have already affected thousands of residents.

“Upon the recommendation of MRT [Mayor Raymund Tongson] and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Sangguniang Panlunsgod ng Himamaylan has declared the entire City of Himamaylan under a state of calamity,” Himamaylan City Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao said in a Facebook post.

The declaration allows the local government to use the Quick Response Fund and enables the release of calamity funds to agencies involved in relief operations.

Affected residents are currently staying in evacuation centers after fleeing their homes.

Tongson, in a separate statement, condemned the "ongoing atrocities", which, according to him, “have put the lives of residents in danger, disrupted their livelihood and disturbed the peaceful existence of constituents and their families.”

“The city government has been prompt in providing the needed basic services to our affected constituents and will continue to assist them until they can return safely to their homes and resume their normal activities,” he said.

“Because of the untold hardships—physically, emotionally, psychologically—experienced by our people, I hereby express my condemnation on the ongoing atrocities in Barangay Carabalan. We want peace and progress to reign in our city," he added.

Pasaporte, the brigade commander, said troops from the 94th IB responded to tips about armed men in Sitio Sig-ang that led to an encounter with a 20-person group believed to be members of the NPA around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Another clash occurred around 4 p.m. in Sitio Medel.

“We [94IB] conducted security patrol to verify the information as relayed by the people of Barangay Carabalan. In the morning of October 6, nangyari ang unang encounter (the first encounter happened) in the vicinity of Sitio Sig-ang. The encounter lasted for around 40 minutes,” Pasaporte said.

“Nag-continue ang ating tropa sa pag-pursuit (operations). Around 3:45 p.m., another encounter in Sitio Medel. Nag-last ang encounter mga (The encounter lasted) 20 minutes,” he added.

The third and fourth encounters occurred on Friday and Saturday. A number of the NPA’s personal belongings, along with firearms and ammunition, have been recovered in the encounter sites.

“Morning of Friday, there was another encounter. Malapit lang sa (Close to the) previous encounter sites but different sitio, Sitio Campayas. Sa three encounters na ito, walang na-recover na body count ang tropa (In these three ecnounters, our troops didn't recover any bodies.), only backpacks ng NPA containing personal belongings and subversive documents and accessories,” the army official explained.

“Maraming nakuha ang tropa na logistical (items). I think dito nila iniimbak ang kanilang logistical needs.”

Pasaporte said rebels may have been planning to conduct extortion activities among locals in the area.

KILLED, WOUNDED SOLDIERS CITED FOR BRAVERY

In the series of encounters, two members of the 94th IB were killed.

The 303rd Infantry Brigade identified them as Corporal Christian Drilon, a native of San Enrique, Iloilo, and Corporal Rex Verde, who is Guimaras province.

Six other soldiers were injured, namely, Corporal Joey Gardose, Private First Class (PFC) Rolly Rama, PFC Wilson Liander Jr., PFC June Fuentes, Private Wilchor Recana and Sergeant Edgiel Ucag. They are currently confined in a hospital in Bacolod City.

The wounded soldiers received “Wounded Personnel Medals” from top military officials following a visit from Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr., Armed Forces chief of staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, and Philippine Army commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner on Sunday.

Posthumous recognitions will also be given to the fallen soldiers.

Faustino commended the bravery and selfless dedication of the soldiers in securing and protecting the people of Himamaylan City.

The Army has yet to determine the number of rebels killed in the ongoing battles, but Pasaporte believes many have been wounded based on traces of bloodstains in the encounter sites.

“We believe that in the different encounter areas, dahil may mga bloodstains, that there are casualties on their side. But hindi pa kami (we haven't seen any evidence) makakita ng evidence. Hindi namin masabi na may mga namatay (we can't confirm someone died), we only surmise na merong casualties sa kanila based on the bloodstains sa encounter sites,” Pasaporte said.

“Given the fact na tumagal ang encounter, I think by this time, nag-consolidate sila. We estimate the numbers around, overall, running between 40 to 50 members (rebels) ang nandito sa area.”

The army official noted that the clashes are confined in four sitios—Sitio Sig-ang, Sitio Medel and two other neighboring sitios—in Barangay Carabalan, which have now been temporarily abandoned by residents.

“Please bear with us. We will do our best na ma-clear ang area para safe ang pagbalik ninyo. There are groups and individuals na gusto nang bumalik. Pero sabi namin, hindi pa totally cleared ang area. Ayaw naming malagay ang sitwasyon nila na mapapahamak sila,” Pasaporte said in his appeal to affected residents.

In August, the military said the NPA strength in the entire country is estimated at more than 2,000, significantly lower compared to its peak of around 25,000 in the 1980s.

Faustino said in late September that only five active guerrilla fronts of the NPA remain as of that time.

