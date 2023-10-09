Teachers remind NFA of rice allowance promised in 2022

In this September 5, 2018 file photo, the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition welcomes the government’s National Teachers’ Month kick-off with a protest in front of the Department of Education in Pasig City.

MANILA — A teachers' group on Monday sought an update from the National Food Authority on the release of a one-time allowance of 25 kilograms of rice for state workers that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. authorized in December 22.

The Teachers' Dignity Coalition said it wrote NFA Administrator Roderico Bioco to tell him that many teachers have yet to receive their rice allowances nearly a year since the order was signed.

"No matter how small it may seem, we are grateful that the government provided its employees with this one-time rice assistance," TDC chairperson Benjo Basas said in a statement to media.

"But we felt dismay when January and February came to an end and we still hadn't received the promised rice," he also said.

He said that rice was distributed to some teachers in June, but that there were complaints about the poor quality of the rice, which he described as "odorous and unfit for human consumption."

Metro Manila teachers still waiting for rice allowance

TDC said that many teachers — including most teachers in Metro Manila — are still waiting for their rice.

"We would like to think that the NFA may have been cautious in distributing the rice because of the concerns raised earlier, which is why it took longer. Sadly, there has been a delay of almost a year, and we are now in the fourth quarter of 2023," Basas said.

The distribution of the rice may have been delayed because of missing paperwork, Jonathan Yazon, manager of NFA's Operations Coordination Department, said.

He said that the NFA has completed distribution of the rice allowance in most parts of the country.

"Region 8 at [National Capital Region] lang ang hindi 100% sa [Department of Education]," he said in a text message.

NFA's Metro Manila regional office has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Teachers' Dignity Coalition, which also sought a dialogue with NFA, said that "incentives and benefits should be given to teachers with ease so they may feel that they are valued and their dignity is recognized."

Recent rice woes

The government lifted a price ceiling on regular and well-milled rice that was imposed on September 5.

The cap was meant to stabilize rice prices, which Marcos Jr. said had shot up because of smugglers and hoarders.

The government distributed rice that it had confiscated from alleged smugglers and hoarders to poor communities throughout September.