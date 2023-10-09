Watch more News on iWantTFC

The volcanic smog or "vog" from Taal Volcano in Batangas has cleared on Monday after prompting the suspension of classes in some areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

"Ngayon po, very clear na yung Taal Volcano. Very beautiful na po yung main crater at wala tayong nakikitang vog na namumuo. In fact, yung plume na nakikita natin, madali siyang ma-disperse…kasi mabilis po yung hangin ngayon," said Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol.

"Kahapon medyo mabagal kaya siguro na-contrate po ito sa mga areas na malapit sa Taal Volcano," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Vog from Taal is unlikely to reach Metro Manila during the amihan or southwest monsoon season, noted Bacolcol.

"As of now, yung ihip ng hangin is towards the southwest kaya apektado po kahapon [ng vog] would be yung Batangas City, yung San Jose, yung Laurel," the official said.

"Kung yung direksyon po ng hangin towards the north, puwede pong umabot ng Metro Manila. Pero amihan na po kasi, towards the southwest na po yung hangin," he added.

Bacolcol advised residents in areas affected by the vog to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, wear face masks, and stay hydrated.