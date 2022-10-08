Photo courtesy of DOLE VII

Displaced workers from the recent retrenchment of apparel companies at the Mactan Export Processing Zone found new jobs in a so-called special help fair organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

According to Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan, there were 17 companies that participated in the job fair and offered about 7,000 jobs.

As the fair closed, some 118 were hired on the spot, while the rest were scheduled for a second interview.

"It's a great joy that some were hired on the spot and they would have a job to support their families," said Chan in Cebuano.

Last week, more than 4,000 workers were laid off following the impacts of the pandemic and high inflation rates.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development doled out cash aid for these individuals considered to be in crisis. — Report by Annie Perez

