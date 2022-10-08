PH consulate staffer in Honolulu allegedly killed by estranged husband

A Philippine consulate staffer in Honolulu, identified by longtime friends as Teresita Canilao, was allegedly killed by her estranged husband in her Ala Moana apartment.

Honolulu Police said 81-year-old Rogelio Canilao called 911 just before midnight on Thursday and said a woman had been murdered.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the victim with fatal injuries.

Rogelio, who later confessed to the crime, was taken into custody.

In a statement, the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu described the victim as a "longtime hire" and said it is working with local authorities investigating the case.

"The Philippine Consulate in Honolulu deeply laments reports of the death of one of its employees, a long-time local hire. The Consulate awaits official confirmation and shall continue working with local authorities investigating the case. Out of deference to the family, the Consulate refrains from making any further comment," the statement read.