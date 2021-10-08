BREAKING: Sen. Bato Dela Rosa is running for president under the PDP-Laban wing backed by President Duterte. 📸 Melvin Matibag, group's SecGen pic.twitter.com/ynsyVby87Z — Jamaine Punzalan (@jmnpunzalan) October 8, 2021

MANILA — Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is running for president under the PDP-Laban wing backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the group said on Friday.

Dela Rosa, a former national police chief who led Duterte's drug war, can be seen holding his certificate of candidacy in a photo sent by Melvin Matibag, secretary general of the faction.

Asked if Dela Rosa was running for president under the party, Matibag told reporters, "Yes."

The faction's vice presidential bet, Duterte's longtime aide, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, last Saturday filed his COC.

The 2 lawmaker's tandem was dubbed "Ba-Go 2022" by Matibag.

Matibag did not immediately respond to questions on whether or not the latest development is in preparation for a possible substitution in case the President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio changes her mind and takes oath as member of PDP-Laban.

Duterte-Carpio leads regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

Dela Rosa was wearing a green HNP shirt in the photo that Matibag sent.

The Duterte patriarch earlier said his daughter, who has led surveys for the top job, will vie for the No. 1 job with Go as running-mate.

Duterte-Carpio did not comment on her father's pronouncement.

But as recently as Thursday, she said she wanted to finish a third consecutive term as mayor of Davao City before serving in another post.

While the filing of candidacies closes this Friday, substitutions are allowed until Nov. 15. A substitute can take oath in the original candidate's party until this date.