Pulse Asia: 8 out of 10 Filipinos approve Duterte admin's handling of COVID-19 crisis

President Rodrigo Duterte addresses the public after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on Sept. 14, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo/File​

MANILA - Eight out of 10 Filipinos approve of the Duterte administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Thursday.

The Sept. 14 to 20 poll found that 84 percent of Filipinos had a "positive opinion about the work done by the Duterte administration to control the spread of the novel coronavirus."

Some 10 percent of the respondents were neutral on the government's actions in reining in the virus while 6 percent disapproved of their performance, showed the poll results.

The survey followed poll results showing President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys a 91-percent approval rating in the middle of the unpredecented crisis.

As of Wednesday, the country has recorded 329,637 COVID-19 cases, putting it among countries with the highest levels of infection.

The nationwide caseload includes 5,925 fatalities, 273,723 recoveries and 49,989 active cases.

