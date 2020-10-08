43 PhilHealth officials resign, retire amid alleged anomalies

MANILA - The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Thursday said a total of 43 senior officers have either tendered their courtesy resignation or retired from service.

In a statement, PhilHealth said 43 officers responded to a Sept. 30 memo issued by PhilHealth President and CEO Atty. Dante Gieran, which directed all senior officers from Salary Grade 26 and above to tender their courtesy resignation.

Of the 43 officials, 27 tendered their courtesy resignation. Six officials are from regional offices while 21 are from the central office.

Sixteen other officials are retiring, with 10 from the central office and 6 from the regional offices.

A Senate panel in September recommended the filing of criminal charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, chairman of the PhilHealth board, and several several former and incumbent officials of the insurer over alleged anomalies.

Whistleblowers told lawmakers that several PhilHealth officials allegedly pocketed P15 billion in state funds, and approved the request of overpriced projects and fund release to supposedly favored hospitals.

- with a report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News