National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo ordered police officers to address all security concerns of journalists assigned in their area of responsibility.

In a press statement released on Thursday, NCRPO instructed all five District Directors and respective Chiefs of Police in the region to conduct a dialogue with media men and women to determine the threats, forms of harassment, as well as other risks plaguing the practitioners.

The move comes after radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa more popularly known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead inside his vehicle in Las Piñas City on Monday.

The NCRPO explained the initiative is a preventive effort that aims to decrease the likelihood of a similar incident from happening again.

“The NCRPO acknowledges the essential role of our friends from the media for their fair, truthful and timely dissemination of information as well as their contribution in cascading the PNP’s anti-criminality programs for the benefit of the general public. It is then necessary that their concerns be given attention and dealt with," Estomo said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier called for the the safety and security of all media practitioners in the country. the same directive was also issued by PNP chief Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr.