MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday said it was in touch with the local government of Silang, Cavite following its mayor's viral social media post about an unfinished school building.

Silang Mayor Kevin Anarna on Wednesday uploaded a Facebook photo of Lucsuhin Elementary School students sheltering under umbrellas, while rain fell inside the roofless 3-story building worth P37 million.

He said students have to move at a covered court whenever there's a downpour. Some students would fail to attend classes because they get sick after being drenched in the rain, he said.

Other students with special needs are forced to hold classes at the canteen, the mayor added.

This photo shows an unfinished building at the Lucsuhin Elementary School. Silang Mayor Kevin Anarna's Facebook page

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa clarified the school was built by the local government unit and not the agency.

But he said the DepEd was concerned about the students.

"That's why ang DepEd po, nakikipag-ugnayan ngayon sa LGU at sa bagong mayor kung ano po iyong pwede nating gawin," he said in a press conference.

(That's why DepEd is now coordinating with the LGU and the new mayor to see what could be done.)

The agency is looking at the use of temporary learning spaces, covered courts or other rooms that are safe for learners, Poa said.

"Very concerning iyong mga pictures na naka-payong pa iyong mga learners dahil hindi tapos iyong construction," he said

(Pictures of students holding umbrellas due to the unfinished construction are very concerning.)

Meanwhile, Anarna said complaints would be filed against those responsible for the unfinished building.

"Hinihintay nalang natin ang opisyal na report ng Special Technical Audit Team ng Commission on Audit tungkol sa paaralan na hindi natapos pero nabayaran ng buo," he said.

(We are just waiting for the report of the Special Technical Audit Team ng Commission on Audit about the building that was paid in full but left unfinished.)

The DepEd is also trying to identify which schools need more facilities and looking into the quality of school buildings to ensure that they are disaster-resilient, Poa said.

He said 325 temporary learning spaces (TLS) worth P58.5 million have been put up in 125 schools in earthquake-stricken areas in the Cordillera, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

There are still 111 TLS units in construction, he noted.

The official said education continued in the disaster-affected areas through alternative learning delivery modes, like online classes and modular learning.