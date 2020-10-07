NWRB warns of possible water shortage until 2022

MANILA - The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Wednesday warned of a possible water supply shortage in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces until 2022 as state regulators have to build new water sources.

NWRB executive director Dr. Sevillo David Jr. told Teleradyo that a stable water supply would be challenging due to the constantly growing population.

Construction on the proposed alternative water sources such as the East Bay Water Supply Project and AMA Bulk Water Supply Project, which will draw water from Laguna Lake, will also take years to complete, he added.

Demand for water is also surging amid the COVID-19 pandemic as more people stay home, David said.

The water level in Angat Dam, which supplies water in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, was at 178.38 meters Tuesday. It is below the 180-meter minimum level required for normal operations.

Due to a La Niña phenomenon, the Bulacan dam’s water level is expected to rise, David said.