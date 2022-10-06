A woman dips her feet in the waters off Brgy. Papaya in Nasugbu, Batangas on March 6, 2021. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said Thursday the slogan "It’s More Fun in the Philippines" would not be changed, as she presented her department’s 2023 budget before the Senate Committee on Finance.

Frasco was asked by Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel about plans for the Department of Tourism's slogan during a budget hearing led by Senate Committee on Tourism chairperson Sen. Nancy Binay.

"Do we have a slogan now [on] how to promote the Philippines?" Pimentel asked.

"Simply, we have not changed the slogan and we have no intention of changing it. Rather, we intend to evolve it, to ensure that this reflects the best qualities of the Philippines," Frasco replied.

During an earlier hearing, Frasco said "perhaps it is time to revisit the branding campaign of the Philippines."

Binay reiterated that the tourism slogan should not be replaced.

"Every 6 years tuwing may bagong Presidente, nagpapalit tayo ng slogan, compared to our ASEAN neighbors na 'Truly Asia', tapos yung 'Amazing Thailand', di ba parang, kayo every 6 years nagpapalit tayo ng slogan," Binay said.

(Whenever there is a new president, we change our slogan, compared to our ASEAN neighbors' "Truly Asia" and "Amazing Thailand." It seems we change our slogan every 6 years.)

Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Marga Nograles said the slogan would stay, partnered with some revisions "without changing it completely."

Nograles noted studies and research on current top considerations and motivations for travel such as reconnecting with families, new experiences, wellness, and spirituality.

"We are looking to incorporate these into 'It’s More Fun in the Philippines', into the brand," Nograles said.

With its attached agencies such as the Intramuros Administration, National Parks Development Committee, and Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving, the DOT is seeking a budget of P3.573 billion for 2023.

Frasco said the agency's main objectives include infrastructure improvement, convenient mobility of tourists, digitalization and connectivity, enhancement of overall tourist experience, equalization of tourism product development and promotion, domestic tourism, and stronger collaborations with local government units and other stakeholders.

Binay said at the end of the hearing that the budget of the department would be submitted to the Senate plenary.

