Indian man, teen girl drown in Cebu province

Courtesy of Consolacion DRRMO

The bodies of an Indian man and a teenage girl were recovered on Tuesday after they drowned in two different areas in Cebu province.

Authorities said Baljinder Singh, 34, was with a woman on Monday night near the river in Consolacion town when it overflowed due to heavy rains brought by tropical depression Lannie.

Singh reportedly tried to traverse the riverbank on his motorcycle but was carried away by the current. His companion, Jezil Canania Natingga, survived the incident.

His body was recovered in Brgy. Latasan in Consolacion.

In Carcar City, the body of 13-year old Jan Kristel Encabo was recovered from a river in the area after she was reported missing on Monday after a thunderstorm.

According to the Carcar disaster risk reduction office, Encabo was carried away by big waves while swimming with her neighbors in the sea off Sitio Pungtod Dahunan.

The country's 12th tropical cyclone this year, Lannie brought rains to Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa.

— Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO