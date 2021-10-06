MANILA - Members of partylist group Akbayan tied pink ribbons along Tomas Morato Ave. in Quezon City to urge Vice President Leni Robredo to run for president in the 2022 elections.

LOOK: Akbayan partylist members led by their 1st nominee Perci Cendaña tie pink ribbons along Tomas Morato Ave. to urge VP Leni Robredo to run for president in 2022. pic.twitter.com/yDEh3cPo7P — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) October 6, 2021

According to Akbayan 1st nominee Perci Cendaña, they are hoping that the Vice President will heed the call of her supporters as she makes an announcement on her decision Thursday morning.

Akbayan noted that they have a long and productive history with the Vice President as well as with her late husband Jesse in effecting key reforms in government service.

“Hindi pwede yung mga kandidatong lesser evil o pwede na, ang kailangan natin yung sigurado at tiyak tayo na maninindigan laban sa patayan, karahasan, korapsyon, laban sa diktadurya at Dutertismo,” Cendaña said.

(Let's not settle for a lesser evil candidate, we need someone who will stand up against the killings, violence, corruption, against dictatorship and Dutertismo.)



Cendaña noted that their group does not see the long discernment process of the Vice President as a sign of hesitation but of strong leadership.

The group is also unfazed by the numbers of the Vice President who is lagging behind other candidates in recent surveys.

“Kung makikita natin ang eleksyon noong 2016 a year before election, 2015, hindi naman ang nanalo yung nangunguna sa survey eh so tingin natin. Tulad nung laban ni VP Leni noon at yung laban natin ngayon, kailangan lang na magkaisa. Kinakailangan lamang na sabihin ni VP Leni na tatakbo siya, susunod at tutulong ang mamamayan,” Cendaña said.

(We saw in 2015, a year before the 2016 elections, that the one leading the survey did not win. Like VP Leni's fight before and our fight now, we just need to unite, she just need to say that she's running, and will follow with the help of the public.)