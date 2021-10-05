General Santos City will elect its first congressional representative in the 2022 polls after its lone legislative district was established by a law in 2019.

General Santos Mayor Ronnel Rivera has filed his certificate of candidacy for the city's only seat in the House of Representatives. He is running under the party Regional Communities Reforms Initiatives (RCR-I).

South Cotabato 1st District Rep. Shirlyn Nograles will run for mayor in General Santos. She will be facing Sen. Manny Pacquiao's sister-in-law Lorelie Pacquiao, who will be running under the People's Champ Movement party.

Lorelie's camp said she will be filing her COC on Wednesday.

In Sarangani, the boxer-senator's brother and the province's representative, Ruel Pacquiao, will be running for Governor.

Incumbent Sarangani Governor Steve Solon, on the other hand, will run for a congressional post.

In South Cotabato, incumbent Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. will be seeking reelection.

South Cotabato 2nd District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez will be challenging Tamayo for the gubernatorial post after filing his COC on Tuesday.

— Report from Chat Ansagay

