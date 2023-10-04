This map shows the epicenter of a strong quake that hit off Cagayan on Wednesday morning. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off Cagayan province before Wednesday noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake was 22 kilometers northeast of Dalupiri Island in Calayan. It hit a depth of 10 kilometers around 11:35 a.m., Phivolcs reported.

It recorded instrumental intensity 4 in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

In Laoag, Ilocos Norte, the quake sent workers out of the city hall and nearby buildings.

The tectonic tremor is expected to spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs warned.

