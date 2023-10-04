Home  >  News

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits off Cagayan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2023 12:19 PM | Updated as of Oct 04 2023 12:38 PM

This map shows the epicenter of a strong quake that hit off Cagayan on Wednesday morning. Phivolcs
This map shows the epicenter of a strong quake that hit off Cagayan on Wednesday morning. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off Cagayan province before Wednesday noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. 

The epicenter of the quake was 22 kilometers northeast of Dalupiri Island in Calayan. It hit a depth of 10 kilometers around 11:35 a.m., Phivolcs reported.

It recorded instrumental intensity 4 in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte. 

In Laoag, Ilocos Norte, the quake sent workers out of the city hall and nearby buildings. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The tectonic tremor is expected to spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs warned. 
 

Read More:  earthquake   quake   lindol   earthquake today   earthquake Philippines  