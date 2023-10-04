Marcos tells public: Refrain from speculating for now

MANILA (UPDATE) — Three fishers were killed after an unidentified commercial fishing vessel allegedly rammed a fishing boat off Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured the crew and their families that the government will seek accountability for the incident but also cautioned the public from speculation on what happened and who was involved.

In a statement, the PCG said the captain of the fishing boat Dearyn was among those killed when it sank after the collision 85 nautical miles — 157.42 kilometers — from Bajo de Masinloc.

Eleven members of the crew survived the incident, which happened around 4:20 a.m. last Monday.

A member of the crew told the Coast Guard that the fishing boat was moored to a payao — a floating fish aggregating device — when the collision happened.

The crew members brought the bodies of those killed to Barangay Cato in Infanta, Pangasinan using their service boats and arrived there on Tuesday morning.

Incident happened during bad weather

Alex Corpuz, the Coast Guard's station commander in Pangasinan, said the incident happened during bad weather.

It is possible, Corpuz said, that some crew members died due to "head trauma" from the collision.

"Ang sabi ng crew, madilim noon at medyo masama ang panahon at umuulan sa lugar. Ongoing yung investigation natin. May team tayo na pinapunta doon para malaman natin kung ano ang mga data na makukuha natin sa crew," Corpuz said over Radyo 630.

(The crew said it was dark, the weather was bad and it was raining. Our investigation is ongoing. We have sent a team there to get more information from the crew.)

"Nakatali sila sa payao. Ang allegation, hindi sila nakaalis kaagad."

(They were still tied to the payao. The allegation is that they were not able to get out of the way in time.)

In a statement on social media site X, Marcos asked the public to refrain from making speculations on the incident.

Scarborough Shoal, where China last month put up a floating barrier that the Philippine Coast Guard removed , is a hotspot in the West Philippine Sea.

"Let us allow the PCG to do its job and investigate, and let us refrain from engaging in speculation in the meantime," Marcos said.

"The incident is still under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision between the fishing boat and a still unidentified commercial vessel," he added.

He assured the victims and their families that the government would hold accountable those responsible for the incident.

