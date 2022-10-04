A petition for indirect contempt was filed Tuesday before the Supreme Court against ex-NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy by deans and lawyers over her statements against Manila Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar. Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A group of lawyers and law school deans have filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to cite former anti-insurgency task force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy for indirect contempt over statements she made against Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar.

Lawyers led by former Philippine Bar Association head Rico Domingo and Ateneo Human Rights Center executive director Ray Paolo Santiago filed the petition on Tuesday morning, accompanied by supporters from different progressive groups.

Other petitioners include former Dean Antonio La Viña and law school deans Soledad Deriquito-Mawis, Anna Maria Abad and Rodel Taton.

Badoy had made several statements against the judge, including a hypothetical scenario of killing the judge out of her political belief, after the judge junked the proscription case filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA).

“This is a continuing affront on the independence of the judiciary…We have to put a stop to this. Every well-meaning Filipino citizen should join us, the Movement Against Disinformation, so that we can do something about this and preserve the independence of the judiciary and the lives and limbs of the judges particularly,” Domingo told the media after the filing.

"‘Pag hindi natin nai-stop ‘to, bukas mayroon na namang babarilin, mayroon na namang aambushin...‘Pag na red-tag kami, sasabihin nila, ayon na red-tag kasi komunista ‘yan. Kinabukasan patay na kami. ‘Yan ang nangyayari sa atin,” he added.

(If we fail to stop this, we can expect that killings would continue. If we're red-tagged they will say we're red-tagged because we're communists. And then we're killed. That is what's happening in our country.)

The Supreme Court had earlier issued a stern warning that statements inciting violence on social media that endanger the lives of judges and their families shall be considered a contempt of court.

The 38-page petition asked the high court to declare Badoy guilty of indirect contempt, jailed for 6 months and fined P30,000.

Indirect contempt carries a penalty of a fine of up to P30,000 or jailtime of up to 6 months or both.

Among the statements that Badoy made over a series of Facebook posts that are the subject of the petition:

-accusing Judge Magdoza-Malagar of passionate lawyering for the CPP-NPA

-calling her decision “shameless” and the judge “unprincipled” and an “idiot”

-accusing the judge of being a friend of the CPP NPA NDF with a “helmet as thick as the helmet of urban operatives of the CPP NPA NDF”

-calling the judge a “traitor”

-calling the decision a “judgement straight from the bowels of hell”

Badoy also accused the judge’s husband, the chancellor of University of the Philippines Cebu, of being a CPP-NPA member.

She also said she will form an organization that will bomb offices of “corrupt judges who are friends of terrorists.”

“[T]he foregoing Facebook posts of Respondent Badoy-Partosa are nothing less than contumacious as they directly besmirch and tear down the reputation and credibility of Judge Malagar and likewise impair the respect due, not only to Judge Malagar, but also to all members of the Philippine Bench and Bar,” the petition said.

“Respondent Badoy-Partosa’s litany of falsehoods could not, by any stretch of the imagination, be categorized as fair and bona fide criticism of a public official’s conduct. It is slanderous, unfair, abusive, criminal. Respondent has threatened the life and security of Judge Malagar and her husband; subjected them to slanderous accusations; and through her actions, called on and encouraged the public to do the same. This is truly detrimental to the independence of the judiciary and grossly violative of the duty of respect to courts,” it added.

Badoy had previously denied threatening the life of Judge Magdoza-Malagar, saying she merely posted a hypothetical syllogism to illustrate the point.

But Domingo rejected her explanation: “The posts are very self-explanatory.”

“According to IBP figures, there are about 63 to 66 lawyers killed from 2016 and about 195 journalists killed... These numbers are mushrooming or accelerating in speed,” he said.

“Yesterday, Mr. Mabasa/Lapid has been killed. We have to stop this,” he added, referring to the killing of radio commentator Percy Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid.

“The honorable Supreme Court should do something about this,” he continued.

