MANILA — The Gabriela Women’s partylist on Monday filed their certificate of nomination to participate in the 2022 elections amid a pending petition before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) seeking to void their registration.

Gabriela's incumbent Rep. Arlene Brosas, who will also be the partylist's first nominee for the 2022 polls, said their track record in the legislative chamber speaks for itself.

“Gumuhit ang Gabriela ng matalas na pagpuna sa mga kabastusan ng mga nanunungkulan. Pinalagan po natin ang mga kontra-mamamayang patakaran tulad ng TRAIN law at anti-terror law,” Brosas told the press after the filing held at Sofitel Hotel.

Gabriela partylist incumbent Rep. Arlene Brosas reads speech after candidacy filing. Brosas is also 1st nominee for their 2022 bid.



During her speech, Brosas also took a swipe at National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the government’s controversial anti-insurgency task force.

“Sinita natin ang korapsyon at pagbuslo ng bilyon-bilyong pondo ng bayan sa isang task force na tila ba adik sa red tagging at karahasan kaya desperadong patahimikin ang mga kababaihan,” Brosas said.

Brosas was alluding to the NTF-ELCAC’s petition before the Comelec seeking to cancel the partylist registration of Gabriela, accusing it of being a “front” of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Gabriela insists no amount of harassment can stop them from participating in the elections.

“Wala pong dahilan para manahimik ang mga kababaihan. Kaya patuloy tayong lalahok sa eleksyong partylist.”

“We vow to continue championing the rights of marginalized women in Congress… Tuloy-tuloy tayong maghahatid ng serbisyo sa mga biktima ng abuso,” Brosas added.

In an ambush interview, Brosas told ABS-CBN News that the NTF-ELCAC case is still being heard by the Comelec, adding resolution is not expected anytime soon.