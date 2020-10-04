READ: Seasoned journalist Henry Omaga-Diaz joins 'TV Patrol'

ABS-CBN Statement

Oct. 4, 2020

Henry Omaga-Diaz will join TV Patrol beginning Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as one of its anchors. ABS-CBN photo

SEASONED JOURNALIST HENRY OMAGA-DIAZ JOINS “TV PATROL”

Starting Monday (October 5), seasoned journalist and investigative reporter Henry Omaga-Diaz will deliver the biggest news of the day to Filipinos all over the world as he joins Noli “Kabayan” De Castro and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo in “TV Patrol.”

Henry, whose career in journalism spans 40 years, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast again, after also serving as one of its anchors back in 2001 to 2003, and “TV Patrol Weekend” from 2004 to 2006.

“TV Patrol has been around for more than 30 years. It is a newscast that is watched by Filipinos not only in the Philippines but also in other countries. To be able to come back is a huge honor for me because even with the current limitations, many people in social media still follow and believe in the program,” said Henry, who most recently anchored the late night newscast “Bandila” in ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes described Henry as “the quintessential journalist” with an impressive body of work and an integrity that is beyond question.

“Henry’s pursuit of stories has taken him all over the world and yet he has remained grounded and focused only on his mission to seek truth. He’s always been a no-frills, no-nonsense, old-fashioned reporter; it’s no surprise that he is returning to our flagship news program. Henry is one the finest role models for our core belief that the supreme test of a good journalist is the measure of their public service,” said Reyes.

A Kapamilya for almost 30 years, Henry started in the network in 1991 as a radio reporter before crossing over to TV. He was sent to cover major events such as disasters, tragedies, conflicts, and significant international events that had impact on the country and Filipinos working overseas such as the 1995 murder trial of domestic helper Sarah Balabagan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the 2011 evacuation of OFWs from Libya to Crete due to civil war in Libya.

He also co-hosted news investigative magazine shows “XXX” and “Krusada” while continuing to produce investigative reports for ABS-CBN newscasts that divulged wrongdoings in the government and exposed abuse and injustice done mostly to the marginalized groups. This includes the 2014 investigative report on drug syndicates inside the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa and the two-part long form investigative story on the planned eviction of residents of CHILD HAUS, a half-way house for mostly indigent children afflicted with cancer in 2016.

In his comeback to “TV Patrol,” Henry relishes the chance to work with his mentor Kabayan and former “TV Patrol Weekend” co-anchor Bernadette.

“I will be joining two people that can be considered as pillars of TV Patrol. I hope that I will be able to live up to the expectation of the people, the expectation of my mentor Kabayan and colleagues, and be able to deliver news and information truthfully to the Filipino people,” he said.

BATIKANG MAMAMAHAYAG NA SI HENRY OMAGA-DIAZ, KASAMA NA SA “TV PATROL”

Simula Lunes (Oktubre 5), mapapanood na sa “TV Patrol” ang beteranong mamamahayag na si Henry Omaga-Diaz upang maghatid sa mga Pilipino ng pinakamalaking mga balita kasama nina Noli “Kabayan” De Castro at Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo.

Lubos ang pasasalamat ni Henry, na mahigit 40 taon na sa industriya, sa oportunidad na makabalik sa pangunahing newscast ng ABS-CBN, kung saan nagsilbi rin siyang anchor noong 2001 hanggang 2003, at mula 2004 hanggang 2006 naman sa “TV Patrol Weekend.”

“Ang TV Patrol ay isa sa pinakamahabang newscast, biruin mo 30 years na ito sa ere, at pinakamalawak rin sa buong bansa. Hindi lamang nakakarating dito sa Pilipinas pati sa mga kababayan natin sa ibang bansa. Ang pagbalik ko sa TV Patrol ay isang malaking karangalan. Kahit na sabihin natin na limited ang platform ngayon, napakarami kahit sa social media ang nag-aabang at naniniwala pa rin sa TV Patrol,” aniya.

Ayon naman kay ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes, si Henry ay isang huwarang mamamahayag na marami nang nagawang makabuluhang ulat at may integridad na hindi matatawaran.

“Kung saan-saan na sa mundo ang narating ni Henry sa kanyang pagbabalita. Gayunpaman, nananatili siyang nakatuon sa kanyang misyon na mag-ulat ng katotohanan. Hindi na nakagugulat ang kanyang pagbabalik sa ‘TV Patrol’ dahil isa siyang patunay na ang galing ng mamamahayag ay nakabatay sa kanyang paglilingkod sa publiko,” sabi ni Reyes.

Halos 30 taon na si Henry sa Kapamilya network kung saan nagsimula siya bilang reporter sa radyo bago pumasok sa telebisyon. Dito nagbalita siya tungkol sa mga sakuna, sagupaan, at mga mahahalagang pangyayari sa ibang bansa tulad ng kaso ng domestic helper na si Sarah Balabagan sa Middle East, at ang paglilikas sa mga OFW mula sa Libya sa kasagsagan ng kaguluhan doon noong 2011.

Naging bahagi rin siya ng mga programang “XXX,” “Krusada,” at “Bandila” at nakilala sa kanyang mga istoryang nagsisiwalat sa mga anomalya sa gobyerno at pang-aabuso sa lipunan. Kabilang dito ang 2014 investigative report niya sa mga drug syndicate sa loob ng New Bilibid Prisons sa Muntinlupa at ang planong pagpapaalis sa mga residente ng CHILD HAUS, isang tuluyan para sa mga batang may kanser, nung 2016.

Sa kanyang pagbabalik sa “TV Patrol,” kinasasabikan ni Henry ang makasama ang kanyang mentor sa broadcasting na si Kabayan at dating co-anchor sa “TV Patrol Weekend” na si Bernadette.

“Ang makakasama ko ay maituturing na mga haligi ng pagbabalita sa TV Patrol. Sana mapunan ko ‘yung expectation sa akin ng mga tao, ang inaasahan sa akin ni Kabayan, dahil siya ang mentor ko, at magawa ko ‘yung aking trabaho bilang mamamahayag at makapagbigay pa ng mas makatotohanan na balita at impormasyon para sa mga kababayan natin,” dagdag niya.

