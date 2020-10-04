Philippines' virus tally hits 322,497 with 3,190 new confirmed cases

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group

MANILA - (UPDATE) The Philippines confirmed 3,190 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 322,497.

The Department of Health also reported 18,065 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 273,079.

This meant that the country has a total of 43,642 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 5,776.

The National Capital Region had the most number of new cases at 1,279. NCR was followed by Rizal province had 212 new infections, Laguna with 147, Cavite with 146, and Bulacan with 122.

The Philippines has the highest number of total cases in Southeast Asia despite implementing the longest and strictest lockdown in the region.

The country also ranks 20th in the world in the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, just behind Italy.

The country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 34.9 million people and caused over 1 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 7.38 million infections and over 209,000 deaths.

Even US President Donald Trump has been infected by the virus.

India follows the US with over 6.54 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 4.9 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 145,000 COVID-19 fatalities.