MANILA — Palawan 3rd District Rep. Edward Hagedorn has died at the age of 76, his official social media page and the Puerto Princesa City information office announced Tuesday.

Hagedorn "died peacefully" on Tuesday, October 3, a statement on his Facebook page reads.

"Cong. Ed's life speaks volumes, particularly in his role as a champion for the environment, tourism, agriculture, and peace and order," the statement said.

"His efforts created inclusive spaces for the community and inspired a collective desire for change."

The lawmaker's family has not yet discussed public service arrangements, it added.

The information office of Puerto Princesa City, where Hagedorn served as mayor from 1992 to June 2013, also confirmed his passing.

"The City Government of Puerto Princesa mourns with his family," it said.

"His passing was a great loss to the city."

The local government noted that the city's underground river was officially recognized among the world's new 7 wonders of nature during Hagedorn's tenure as mayor.

In June this year, the Sandiganbayan found Hagedorn guilty of malversation of public property due to his failure to surrender firearms at the end of his term as mayor.