PNP pursuing investigation on missing sabungeros

CAMP CRAME, Quezon City - Police revealed Monday that they are moving a step closer towards solving the case of several missing "sabungeros".

"Yung possessor of these 2 cellphones were invited already by the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) and they have to answer these questions on why these 2 cellphones fell on their hands,” said Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz of the PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management at a press briefing Monday. Cruz joined PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. at the press briefing.

He said there were two cellphones using IMEIs of the missing sabungero which were provided by telecommunications companies.

IMEI stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity, regarded as the phone's fingerprint, a 15-digit number unique to each device. Phone carriers and manufacturers share IMEI numbers to enable tracking of smartphones that may be stolen or compromised.

"Hopefully with the utilization of this technology, ma-locate natin ang ating mga hinahanap na mga tao,” said Gen. Cruz.

Cruz said latest information from the CIDG notes that cases of kidnapping were filed against the policemen who were previously assigned in Provincial Intelligence Branch of Laguna Provincial Police Office, for the case of the missing sabungero in San Pablo City.

He also told reporters that another case of kidnapping and serious illegal detention were filed against security personnel of Manila Arena related to the case of 8 other missing sabungeros.

The PNP said the cases of missing sabungeros they are investigating include 5 in Laguna, 1 in Batangas, 1 in Bulacan, and 1 in Manila.

Police said these are just a portion of the total 34 cases of missing sabungeros.

