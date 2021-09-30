Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the nation from her office to offer anew additional recommendations to the country's COVID-19 response, and to send a message of unity amid this crisis. The video address, which was aired Monday, September 28, expressed her office's willingness to collaborate in various COVID-19 response efforts, as she once again called for strategic and organized action in order to address the needs during this crisis. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA—1Sambayan on Thursday endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo's possible presidential campaign, encouraging its supporters to rally behind the presumptive opposition nominee in a bid to defeat administration candidates.

The opposition coalition agreed to put forward Robredo as their candidate to take up the presidency after conducting a survey among its members.

Launched in March, 1Sambayan seeks to field a single slate of national candidates in the 2022 elections to counter the Duterte administration's bets.

The group is comprised of 123 organizations and coalitions, 47 local chapters, 22 foreign chapters and 12 youth chapters and organizations.

1Sambayan has previously conducted survey among its members where respondents were asked about issues most important to them and their bases for choosing their candidates.

Choices for issues include jobs, pandemic response and health, West Philippine Sea, education, environment, justice and peace, corruption and incompetence, human rights, hunger, moral and cultural values, prices and inflation, and infrastructure, transportation and telecommunications.

Among the qualities of the candidates that survey respondents are asked if they will consider: personal and public integrity, track record or past performance, and campaign machinery.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan earlier said Vice President Robredo is in "deep discernment" about her 2022 plans. Robredo has said she is still hopeful that the opposition's unification talks for the 2022 elections will prosper before the closing of the filing of candidacy, despite recent presidential bid announcements.