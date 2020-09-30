Duterte had to stop Cayetano camp's insults vs Velasco in meeting: lawmaker

President Rodrigo Duterte listens as Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Jay Velasco shares some remarks during a meeting with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and several members of the House of Representatives at the Malacañang Golf (MALAGO) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Sept. 29, 2020. The President called on Cayetano and Velasco, who were accompanied by their respective partymates and supporters in the Lower House, to discuss matters affecting Congress lately. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte had to stop the allies of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano from hurling insults against Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco before the two camps agreed to a change in the House of Representatives leadership next month, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

Oriental Mindoro 1st District Rep. Salvador “Doy” Leachon confirmed an ABS-CBN source's claim that Duterte, in his meeting with Cayetano and Velasco late Tuesday, stressed the importance of honoring one's word and enforcing the Speakership term-sharing deal.

Under the "gentleman's agreement" that Duterte brokered last year, Cayetano will lead the House for the first 15 months of the 18th Congress or until October, while Velasco would assume leadership for the next 21 months.



"Hinihintay niyang (Duterte) magsalita ang both parties. He didn’t want to impose, even though he was very clear in his heart, in his mind what he wanted to convey," Leachon told ANC.

"Hindi niya sinabing, ‘O sumunod kayo sa akin.’ He just let these 2 agree on some terms."

(He was waiting for both parties to speak... He did not say, 'Obey me.')

Cayetano, Velasco and the Speaker's allies Deputy Speaker Luis Villafuerte, Sagip party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta and Bulacan First District Representative Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarad all gave speeches before the President, said Leachon.

The Cayetano camp, he said, claimed that though they wanted to uphold the deal, Velasco "betrayed" them by supposedly mounting several failed power grabs and had offered the post of senior Deputy Speaker to his supporters.

"Sabi niya (Duterte), ‘Okay, tama na ‘yan.’ Pero napakabait, dahil binigyan naman lahat ng pagkakataon magsalita," Leachon said.

(Duterte said, 'Okay, that is enough.' But he was very kind because he gave everyone a change to speak.)

"For that reason, in behalf of Cong. Velasco and all us there, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the President for giving such important time to all of us. He has shown to me not only the President of the country, but likewise, just like a father of a family, he wants all things in order," he said.

Leachon said both parties eventually agreed that Velasco would succeed Cayetano on Oct. 14.

"Sana umabot ako na Speaker pa rin ako nang birthday ko, sabi ni Speaker Cayetano, which will be on Oct. 28. Sabi naman ni Cong. Velasco, e birthday ko rin sa Nov. 9. So parang ganoon lang," he added.

(Speaker Cayetano said he wanted to be Speaker until his birthday, which will be on Oct. 28. Cong. Velasco said he will also mark his birthday on Nov. 9, so they just agreed to that.)

Both camps also agreed that other current House leaders would retain their posts, he said.

"The proposition of the Speaker [was] not to change the leadership… Cong. Velasco actually agreed to that," said Leachon.