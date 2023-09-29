DOJ says operation to bring back Teves continues

The Department of Justice on Friday said operations to bring back expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the Philippines is still underway amid the “chance encounter” between the former lawmaker and former senator Manny Pacquiao in Timor Leste.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said they got in touch with the camp of Pacquiao after videos of the former senator being seen with Teves, accused in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, surfaced online.

“Nakakuha kami ng statement galing sa kampo ni former senator Pacquiao na ito ay isang chance encounter lamang po at hindi sinadya na magkita sila doon sa mismong airport,” Clavano said.

Clavano noted that all along, the DOJ knew that Teves was in Timor Leste.

“Yung operation namin hindi magbabago, we just know now for sure kung saan siya,” Clavano said.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that the Philippine government will formally inform the United Nations about the standing arrest warrant vs. Teves.

“Dadaan kasi yan sa Malacanang it has to go through the proper channels so kami po ay nag-recommend na sa Malacanang na sulatan na ang UN,” Clavano said.