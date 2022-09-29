Pinoy designer, bumida sa Vienna Fashion Week

VIENNA - Ipinamalas ng kilalang Filipino fashion designer na si Oliver Tolentino ang kanyang world class na disenyo sa Vienna Fashion Week sa Austria.

Siya ang kauna-unahang Pilipino na naimbitahan sa Vienna Fashion Week sa Austria. Hindi niya raw akalain na mapupuno niya ang fashion event sa Museums Quartier.

“It is really my pleasure and privilege to be here at nakita natin ang mga kababayan natin. Ang acceptance ng ating audience sa collection natin ay sobrang ganda,” sabi ni Oliver Tolentino, Pinoy fashion designer.

“There are around 500 people who watched this fashion show. And I’m thankful for this opportunity,” dagdag ni Tolentino.

Gawang-Pilipino rin ang mga materyales na gamit niya sa kanyang mga disenyo tulad ng pinya, abaca, saluyot at water lily.

“The opening gown is made of abaca, saluyot, water lily and pinya and put together, modernized to represent the Philippines. Who is the one who would use these fabrics? Filipino designers should introduce these to the world market,” saad ni Tolentino.

Napahanga ang mga Austrians at mga kabayan sa kanyang koleksyon.

“Ang gaganda ng mga dress niya at sobrang colorful. And with humility while he was drawing on those nagre-reflect ang Filipino touches here and there,” sabi ni Gabriel Constantino, isang Pinoy na dumalo sa Vienna Fashion Week.

“I am proud na nakita ko siya, how he works and how his works are presented here, proud Filipino, Pinoy galing,” sabi ni Bong Segura, Filipino community leader sa Austria.

“All the designs and materials are exquisite, I’m so proud of them,” sabi ni Minnie Langer, culture enthusiast at dance choreographer.

Maging ang kinatawan ng Philippine Embassy ay ipinagmamalaki ang tagumpay ni Tolentino.

“We are very proud that you are the first Filipino to be featured here at the Vienna Fashion Week. We are proud, congratulations!” sabi ni Irene Susan Natividad, Charge d‘ Affaires, Philippine Embassy sa Vienna.

Plano ni Tolentino na maisama ang local Pinay models sa kanyang next fashion show.

“I was looking for models here. Pero because of the short period of time, hindi tayo nakahanap ng Filipina. But there is always a second time,” wika ni Tolentino.

May mensahe naman si Tolentino sa mga Pilipino na nangangarap makamit ang tagumpay na tinatamasa niya ngayon.

“To the upcoming designers, kailangan i-develop ang talent natin kasi tayo ang perfect representative para sa country natin when it comes to paged-design ng damit. So habang bata pa tayo ay kailangan nating matutunang mabuti lahat kung paano gumawa ng proper clothing kasi malaki ang competition sa buong mundo,” payo ni Tolentino.

Bago ang fashion show sa Museums Quartier Vienna nagkaroon din ng meet and greet event si Tolentino sa mga kababayang naka-base sa United Nations sa Vienna.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Europa, Gitnang Silangan at Africa, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

