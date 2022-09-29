Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte listens to successor President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr after the departure honors at the Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File



The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte will not "quarrel" with the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., according to the former chief executive.

But Duterte said if needed, his party members will serve as fiscalizers and voice concerns.

"I would like to make this thing very very clear. We are not putting up a strong party against the party of the President. We are not going to quarrel. Far from it, we will be giving our full support for him politically," Duterte said in a message he delivered during the PDP-Laban faction's national assembly in Pasay City on Thursday. “I wish the President good luck and I hope he would govern this country in accordance to what is demanded of the people’s interest."

"Mayroon tayong nakikita ngayon. Pero it is not of a… para sa akin, not really one of interest of the public that would demand at this time to create a friction. But the President can be very sure that in the coming days we will fiscalize. ‘Pag may nakita tayong masama, we will raise our voice, because that is the essence of our presence here," he also said.

Asked about his assessment of Marcos Jr.’s first months in office, Duterte refused to issue a comment until the President completes his first 100 days.

He also held off comments on the recent spate of kidnappings, but suggested that if the police force needs help, the administration can tap the military.

"Ang akin, ang pulis, should work harder. Harder. ‘Yung pagtaas ng krimen is something that is too early to pass judgment. I’m sure the President is doing everything he can," Duterte said.

"Wala pang natapos ‘yung 100 days. It’s supposed to be a honeymoon, they call it a honeymoon with the press. At least give it to him," he added.

The Duterte-led PDP-Laban approved resolutions on Thursday calling on the President land law enforcement agencies to intensify the campaign against criminality and continue the war on illegal drugs.

It also urged the chief executive to “fully activate” the NTF-ELCAC and prioritize local peace talks. For Duterte, there is no need to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army as terror organizations, before the government can go after them.

"It is very important that it is maintained because it is the one that is most effective in going after… ‘yung mga pretending to be fighting for democracy, but in reality, their end game is to destroy government and install another one. That is the aim of the Communist Party of the Philippines. There is no need for anybody to declare them terrorists. Kasi dati na silang terorista. Dati na silang kalaban. You don’t need a license or a new mandate to fight them," Duterte said.

The former president also has an appeal to PDP-Laban members, who, in the future could be part of the efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution: "Those who are incumbent and who would one day be called upon to change the Constitution, do away with the party list system."

Duterte lamented the party-list system, saying it has defeated its purpose.

"‘Yung party, binibili na lang ngayon. Or the party has been cornered by people with money. Few, kung may naiwan. It’s not illegal. It’s not fundamentally wrong. But it has defeated its purpose to magbigay ng voice to an association or groupings na pwede nilang gamitin to articulate it in the halls of Congress. Nawala ‘yun," he said.

Duterte urged his partymates to stay with PDP-Laban, even as some have jumped ship after the presidential elections.

"I was told that some of the members of the PDP have migrated to the other side… Wala akong sasabihin. If that is how they would want to work with Congress, OK lang. We will not criticize," he said.

"It’s a matter of principle. We will organize. Hindi na ganoon karami tayo. It’s a good number to start a political movement," Duterte added.

"The dominant party I think is the PDP-Laban… You hang on to this party, because it will carry you to victory in the coming years… I will be there with you. I will campaign for you. Kung anuman ang maiwan sakin," he noted.

The PDP–Laban faction chaired by Duterte elected new officers on Thursday.

But the former President will continue to sit as its chairman.

RELATED VIDEO