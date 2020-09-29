Soldier dead, 2 hurt in shooting inside PMA

MANILA - A military personnel died while 2 others were wounded in a shooting incident inside the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) at the Fort Gregorio del Pilar in Baguio City late Tuesday afternoon.

A Philippine Air Force (PAF) Airman 2nd Class reportedly ran amok and fired indiscriminately in their barracks at 4:50 p.m., PMA spokesperson Maj. Cheryl Tindog said in a statement.

The 3 personnel were brought to Fort del Pilar Station Hospital and later transferred to Baguio General Hospital for further treatment.

The PMA did not disclose the names of the gunman and the victims.

The cadets, who are located far from the place of incident, remain safe inside their barracks, Tindog said.

"Investigation is still ongoing. The PMA is committed to an impartial investigation in order to shed light on the said incident," she added.