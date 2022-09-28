MANILA — A resource center with colorful interiors, fancy chairs and tables, and spacious stairs where students can lounge — this is the newly inaugurated Sotero H. Laurel Academic Resource Center of the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) in Manila.

The inauguration on Wednesday was also a celebration of the university's 70th founding anniversary.

Present during the inauguration are alumni Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and Comelec Chairman George Garcia, and CHED Chairman Popoy De Vera.

Paolo Sotero Laurel, LPU Assistant Vice President for Non-Academic Operations, shared he enjoyed watching South Korean TV series during the pandemic. A personal favorite was the hit drama "Start-Up", which he thought of bringing to reality by giving students an avenue for studies and play.

"It's very inclusive, modern, young. We also have interfaith prayer rooms and also gender-neutral toilets. And we also have spaces for students to destress, practice self-care, and take care of their mental health," Laurel explained.

The resource center was named after the late senator and former Lyceum official and professor Sotero H. Laurel.

"What fitting tribute, but to erect the Sotero H. Laurel Academic Resource Building in his name, recognizing that all throughout his life, he had been a child of research, with a passion for excellence. Who nurtured LPU through its early years of birth pains to become one of the highly reputable institutions of higher learning in the country," said LPU President Atty. Roberto Laurel.

Gesmundo hopes that the resource center will be a place where students will learn how "to love learning".

"Now as Chief Justice, I find it my equal duty outside of our official functions to inspire integrity and honesty in our magistrates to motivate aspiring lawyers to the right and proper practice of their profession. And to prove among our people, especially our youth, a deep respect for rule of law."

Garcia, meanwhile, wants students to appreciate developments like this, meant for them to enjoy and bear fruits from.

"This is not for them only. This is for the future and this is for the past. So that we, in the past, can always say, 'Wow. Lyceum now is fast becoming one of the best schools in the Philippines,'" he said.

