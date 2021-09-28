Residents at the newly launched Baseco Community mid-rise housing complex spend the afternoon outdoors on September 20, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 13,846 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's total to over 2.52 million, data from the health department showed.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the day's relatively fewer COVID-19 cases was due to the low output of laboratories on Sunday.

With the disclaimer considered, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said this is the lowest in nearly a month or since Aug. 31, when the DOH logged 13,827 cases.

The country now has 2,522,965 total recorded coronavirus infections, of which 132,129 are active, based on the latest bulletin.

The DOH also reported 91 new fatalities, raising the total to 37,686.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose by 39,980 to 2,353,140.

The day' new recoveries is the 5th highest recorded ever, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

The death toll and total recuperations account for 1.51 percent and 93.3 percent, respectively, of the cumulative total cases.

Seven laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO