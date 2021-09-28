MANILA - Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr. on Tuesday said he is honored to be picked by Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto as the latter's vice mayoral candidate in the 2022 elections.

"Sa rami ng mga tao nakapaligid kay Mayor Vico, mga active at hindi active na politiko, eh ako po 'yung isa sa mga nabigyan niya ng tiwala na makakampi niya at makasama niya sa susunod na laban sa 2022 elections," Jaworski said in a interview with Vlog ng Pasig, publicly speaking for the first time on his political bid.

"Tinatanggap ko po ang napakalaking honor para sa akin na ako'y maging kasama, katuwang ng isang batang leader na may vision para sa Pasig."

ABS-CBN News last week learned that Jaworski will run for the Pasig vice mayor post and form a tandem with the 32-year-old Sotto.

A former basketball player, Jaworski served as Pasig representative from 2004 to 2007. He ran for mayor in 2007 but lost to Bobby Eusebio, whom Sotto defeated in the 2019 midterm elections.

Sotto did not have a vice mayoralty candidate back then.

Jaworski said he did not expect to return to politics as soon as this year.

"Akala ko, 'yung panahon ng aking pagbabalik sa serbisyo publiko, hindi ko inasahan na mangyayari ngayong taon na ito. Pero meron po tayong parang tawag ng tadhana," he said.

Sotto and Jaworski have been in talks to form a partnership since earlier this year, a source had told ABS-CBN News.

