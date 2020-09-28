Pope Francis appoints new papal nuncio to the Philippines

Courtesy of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila's Office of Communication

MANILA - Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Charles John Brown as the new apostolic administrator to the Philippines.

The Vatican announced the appointment on Monday.

Brown replaces Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, who left last December 2019 when the pope appointed him as the new permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

Brown was born in New York. In 1989, he was ordained as priest for the Archdiocese of New York.

Prior to his appointment as apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, the prelate served as papal ambassador to Albania since March 2017. He also served as the pontiff's representative in Ireland for five years from 2011.

There is no word yet from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines on Brown's arrival in the country.

Traditionally, the papal nuncio in the Philippines also seats as the dean of the diplomatic corps.

Around 80 percent of the country's population are Roman Catholics. Next year, the Philippines will mark the 500th anniversary of the introduction of Christianity in the country.