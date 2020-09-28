Duterte supporters to find other medium after Facebook pages' takedown: Palace

MANILA - Supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte will find other platforms to "spread information," Malacañang said Monday after Facebook took down pages linked to supporters, the military and police for "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

Presidential Harry Roque said the social media giant did not take down any official page of the military and police as he noted that Facebook hired as fact-checkers Rappler and VERA Files, which are known to criticize the administration.

"Bakit di sila kumuha sa kabilang kampo tapos yung country president pa nila dyan ay talaga namang nagtrabaho para sa oposisyon. So wag tayong maniwala na palibhasa nagdesiyon yung mga tao na meron nang paninidigan laban sa gobyerno na ginagamit itong Facebook pages na ito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Why did they not get a fact-checker from the other camp and their country president worked for the opposition. So let's not believe in those who have decided to be against government to say that these Facebook pages are being used.)

"Pangalawa, pabayaan na natin yan, sila ang may-ari nung negosyo na yan. Pupunta na lang sa ibang medium ang mga sumusuporta sa gobyerno at yan naman po ang kuwento ng supporters ni President Duterte na mula’t mula po ay naghahanap ng alternative venues para ipakalat ang impormasyon."

(Second, let them be. They own that business. Government supporters will go to other medium as those who support President Duterte said they will find alternative venues to spread information.)

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police earlier said they remain compliant with social media standards.

In March 2019, Facebook also removed pages and accounts associated with the public relations man Nic Gabunada, who handled the social media campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.