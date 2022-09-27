Cebu's pioneering exorcist passes away

CEBU — The Archdiocese of Cebu on Tuesday announced that one of its pioneering exorcists, Rev. Msgr. Frederick Kriekenbeek, has passed away. He was 90 years old.

No further details on his cause of death, wake, and funeral was announced but sources said he died peacefully Monday, September 26.

According to the Archdiocese’s official social media account, Msgr. Kriekenbeek used to serve in the many parishes of the Archdiocese.

He founded the religious sisters, Living the Gospel Community, and religious brothers, Mary’s Little Children Community.

He was also one of the exorcists in the Archdiocese of Cebu.

In 2019, Kriekenbeek, along with six priests and a layman, were appointed Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, as the founding members of the Archdiocese of Cebu Office of Deliverance and Exorcism.

He was born in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija and was schooled in the United States before entering priesthood.

— report from Annie Perez