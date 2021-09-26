#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeOccidentalMindoro#iFelt_OccidentalMindoroEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 27 Sep 2021 - 01:12 AM

Magnitude = 5.7

Depth = 074 kilometers

Location = 13.85N, 120.41E - 023 km N 50° E of Looc (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/0iLZvI1dmT pic.twitter.com/ffW8JnyG9I — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) September 26, 2021

Magnitude 4.5 aftershock recorded at 1:40 a.m.

MANILA (1st UPDATE) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Looc, Occidental Mindoro on Monday morning, rattling parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Some social media users from different areas in the capital region and Calabarzon reportedly felt the quake lingering for a few minutes.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Guagua, Pampanga. Courtesy: Ernie Manio

According to Phivolcs, the quake happened at 1:12 a.m, 23 kilometers northeast of Looc.

It had a depth of 74 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

Damage and aftershocks are possible, according to Phivolcs.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Location: Pampanga; Courtesy: Renz Daquiz

The reported intensities are as follows:

Intensity V - Tagaytay City; Amadeo, Cavite

Intensity IV - Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan, City of Manila, Marikina City; San Mateo, Rizal, Las Pinas City; General Trias and Tanza, Cavite; San Juan City

Intensity III - Quezon City; Pasig City; Makati City, City of Antipolo, Rizal; Valenzuela City

Intensity II - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity V - Tagaytay City

Intensity I - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

At 1:40 a.m. a 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded by Phivolcs, with Intensity 1 reported in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro.

It had a depth of 65 kilometers.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeOccidentalMindoro#iFelt_OccidentalMindoroEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 27 Sep 2021 - 01:40 AM

Magnitude = 4.5

Depth = 065 kilometers

Location = 13.85N, 120.37E - 019 km N 42° E of Looc (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/lgRDXTZy1w pic.twitter.com/19lHM71vHE — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) September 26, 2021

-- with reports from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News



WATCH