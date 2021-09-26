Home  >  News

Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.7 quake rattles parts of Luzon; Intensity 3 to 4 in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2021 01:53 AM | Updated as of Sep 27 2021 02:32 AM

Magnitude 4.5 aftershock recorded at 1:40 a.m. 

MANILA (1st UPDATE) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Looc, Occidental Mindoro on Monday morning, rattling parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. 

Some social media users from different areas in the capital region and Calabarzon reportedly felt the quake lingering for a few minutes. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Guagua, Pampanga. Courtesy: Ernie Manio

According to Phivolcs, the quake happened at 1:12 a.m, 23 kilometers northeast of Looc. 

It had a depth of 74 kilometers and was tectonic in origin. 

Damage and aftershocks are possible, according to Phivolcs. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Location: Pampanga; Courtesy: Renz Daquiz

The reported intensities are as follows: 

  • Intensity V - Tagaytay City; Amadeo, Cavite
  • Intensity IV - Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan, City of Manila, Marikina City; San Mateo, Rizal, Las Pinas City; General Trias and Tanza, Cavite; San Juan City
  • Intensity III - Quezon City; Pasig City; Makati City, City of Antipolo, Rizal; Valenzuela City 
  • Intensity II - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Instrumental Intensity:

  • Intensity V - Tagaytay City
  • Intensity I - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

At 1:40 a.m. a 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded by Phivolcs, with Intensity 1 reported in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro. 

It had a depth of 65 kilometers. 

-- with reports from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
 

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Lindol   EarthquakePH   LindolPH   earthquake   Philippines earthquake alert   earthquake alert   Phivolcs   Occidental Mindoro quake  