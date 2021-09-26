Magnitude 4.5 aftershock recorded at 1:40 a.m.
MANILA (1st UPDATE) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Looc, Occidental Mindoro on Monday morning, rattling parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
Some social media users from different areas in the capital region and Calabarzon reportedly felt the quake lingering for a few minutes.
Guagua, Pampanga. Courtesy: Ernie Manio
According to Phivolcs, the quake happened at 1:12 a.m, 23 kilometers northeast of Looc.
It had a depth of 74 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.
Damage and aftershocks are possible, according to Phivolcs.
Location: Pampanga; Courtesy: Renz Daquiz
The reported intensities are as follows:
- Intensity V - Tagaytay City; Amadeo, Cavite
- Intensity IV - Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan, City of Manila, Marikina City; San Mateo, Rizal, Las Pinas City; General Trias and Tanza, Cavite; San Juan City
- Intensity III - Quezon City; Pasig City; Makati City, City of Antipolo, Rizal; Valenzuela City
- Intensity II - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija
Instrumental Intensity:
- Intensity V - Tagaytay City
- Intensity I - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija
At 1:40 a.m. a 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded by Phivolcs, with Intensity 1 reported in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro.
It had a depth of 65 kilometers.
-- with reports from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
