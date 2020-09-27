DFA consular office in SM Megamall suspends operations for disinfection

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday its consular office in SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City will be suspending operations on Monday, Sept. 28, to give way to disinfection and implementation of anti-coronavirus measures.

The DFA said in a statement the consular office, which serves the National Capital Region-East, will resume operations on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Applicants who have prior appointments affected by the suspension must secure another appointment by email to [email protected] and submit the following.

Name

Date of birth

Original appointment date and time

Preferred date and time of new appointment.

The preferred new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from 29 September to 29 October 2020 during the CO’s regular operation hours (10:00AM to 5:00PM)," the DFA said.

It added applicants can reach the consular office by its email in case of emergency or urgent consular services.