Typhoon Karding floods Bulacan towns

Deep floods inundate residential homes in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan on September 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Several areas in the province of Bulacan experienced rising floodwaters as a result of typhoon Karding and the high tide, reports from the Provincial government showed Monday.

In Obando town, residents woke up to waist-deep waters that quickly receded, a result of the rains and high tide, plus the water release of several dams in nearby areas.

By mid morning, only ankle-deep water remained in the town's streets, with residents sweeping away debris and mud from their homes.

The head of the local disaster management team said they conducted rescue operations well into Monday morning.

"May mga na trap po sa fishpond na kailangan ilikas, nakuha naman namin sila," MDRRMO head Fabian Sto. Tomas said.

In nearby Bulakan town, overflowing fishpens flooded streets in some areas, making them impassable to light vehicles such as motorcycles.

Neighboring Hagonoy, Bulacan also suffered from ankle-deep floods, exacerbated by high tide conditions.

The Bulacan disaster management office said water releases and spillover from the Bustos and Ipo dams added to the rising floodwaters.

They expect waters to subside in the coming days, while evacuated residents in towns affected by flooding have started going home with all storm warning levels at the minimum.

Karding slightly weakened as it moved further away from the landmass of Luzon on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The strongest tropical cyclone to hit the country this year dumped heavy rain and unleashed fierce winds as it swept across Luzon on Sunday, toppling trees and flooding low-lying communities.