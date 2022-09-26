Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel collect sacks of trash from the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach on Sept. 26, 2022. Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 200 sacks of garbage were collected from Manila Bay Dolomite Beach on Monday, hours after Typhoon Karding hit Metro Manila and some provinces in Luzon.

Authorities said most of the trash collected were plastic waste such as water bottles and sachets.

Despite the water booms surrounding the beach, the floating trash were washed in with the waves.

The beach has undergone several cleanup drives since it was opened to the public in 2021.

Earlier this year, the P389-million artificial beach was closed for the second phase of rehabilitation in which an additional P265-million budget was allocated to the project.

When the dolomite beach first opened to the public in September last year, it was hounded by controversies as several environmental groups and experts raised concerns about the supposed dangers of crushed dolomite on the environment.

The DENR maintained that the dolomite sand used for the man-made beach was safe.

