Motorists drive past a damaged gas station in Cabiao, Nueva Ecija on September 26, 2022, the day after Typhoon Karding hit the region. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The province of Nueva Ecija has been placed under a state of calamity after it bore the brunt of Typhoon Karding.

Governor Aurelio Umali made the announcement on his Facebook post on Monday, after Nueva Ecija's provincial board approved a resolution on the matter.

"Dahil sa lawak ng pinsala ng Bagyong Karding, ang buong Lalawigan ng Nueva Ecija ay isasailalim sa State of Calamity," Umali said.

He said the provincial government will focus its calamity funds on rehabilitating Nueva Ecija's agricultural sector, repairing damaged houses, and restoring the province's power supply.

"Patuloy po tayong magdasal para sa mabilis na pagbangon ng Nueva Ecija," he added.

As of writing, the province has yet to release more details on the damage and casualties it sustained due to the typhoon.

Nueva Ecija was among the provinces in Luzon hardest hit by Karding, along with Bulacan, Quezon, and Aurora.

Six people have been killed from Karding's onslaught, authorities said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday afternoon that it was validating another 6 people reported missing.

Close to 79,000 people, or 20,300 families, were also evacuated across Luzon due to the typhoon.

Estimated agricultural damage is at P141.38 million as of writing, with 740 farmers and 16,229 hectares of farmland affected.

—with reports from Raffy Cabristante and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

